Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

