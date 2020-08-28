Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

ITCI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

