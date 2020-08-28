PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 41.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 472,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 138,540 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

