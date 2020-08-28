Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.59 million, a PE ratio of -95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.