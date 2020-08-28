Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,956 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after buying an additional 394,064 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 224,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,251,000.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.