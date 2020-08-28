Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,973,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,500,000 after purchasing an additional 346,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

