Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 303,569 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.79. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

