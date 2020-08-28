Swiss National Bank Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Select Medical worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,245. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

