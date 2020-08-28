Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.86

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 1225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,155 shares of company stock worth $972,405 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

