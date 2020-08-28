Swiss National Bank Buys 40,400 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,388,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.