Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 796,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,149,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 338,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

