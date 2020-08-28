Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,800 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Jack in the Box worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

