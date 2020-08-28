Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 38.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

