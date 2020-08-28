Swiss National Bank Sells 151,456 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 151,456 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,051,443 shares of company stock valued at $101,417,211. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

