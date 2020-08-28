Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.78. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

