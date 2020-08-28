Swiss National Bank Buys 148,546 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,546 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.48% of Xperi worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

