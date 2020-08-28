Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cardlytics worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and sold 66,378 shares valued at $5,145,405. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

