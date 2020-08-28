Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commscope were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commscope by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Commscope by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.26 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

