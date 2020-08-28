Swiss National Bank Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

