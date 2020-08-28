Swiss National Bank Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Triton International worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRTN. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,527,188.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. Triton International Ltd has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

