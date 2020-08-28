Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

CTRE opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

