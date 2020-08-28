Swiss National Bank Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Shake Shack worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,132,050. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.