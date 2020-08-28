Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,525 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,844 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 49.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

