Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

