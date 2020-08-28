Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,059 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 69,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

