National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

