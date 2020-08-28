Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Korn Ferry worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

