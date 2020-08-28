Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of TransAlta worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TransAlta by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

