Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

