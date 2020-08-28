Swiss National Bank Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.83 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

