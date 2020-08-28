Swiss National Bank Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Northwest Natural worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.