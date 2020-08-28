Swiss National Bank Sells 175,100 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

