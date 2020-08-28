Jo Natauri Sells 15,397,005 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVTR stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

