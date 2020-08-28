Swiss National Bank Buys 207,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hecla Mining worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 657.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,997 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,641,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 913,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50, a PEG ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

