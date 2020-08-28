WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $44,000 in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 99.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 868,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,944. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

