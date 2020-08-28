WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $43,000 Position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GasLog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GasLog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 222,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GasLog by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GLOG opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

