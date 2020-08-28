WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

