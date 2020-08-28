WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $50,000 Position in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ibio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ibio by 5,029.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ibio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ibio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibio during the second quarter worth $56,000.

In other news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 96,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $155,720.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $2,634,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,782,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,476,202.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,977,433 shares of company stock worth $94,474,508 in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Ibio Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price target for the company.

Ibio Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

