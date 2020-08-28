WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $57,000 Position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCS. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08. Communications Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

