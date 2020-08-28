WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 70,662 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,662 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.40 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

