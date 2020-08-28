WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $75,000 Position in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 126.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Potbelly worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 372.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB opened at $4.11 on Friday. Potbelly Corp has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, Director David Near bought 12,723 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,892. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,791.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

