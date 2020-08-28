Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,351 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.79. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.