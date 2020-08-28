WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $78,000 Investment in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 102.3% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,659,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 839,490 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Container Store Group stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $201.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Container Store Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter. Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

