WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $97,000 in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of SAVA opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.90. Cassava Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

