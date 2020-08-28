WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,002 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of Coda Octopus Group worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 61,238 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.45. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

