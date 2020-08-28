Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TriMas were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,780 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in TriMas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TriMas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 470,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriMas by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRS. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.74 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.