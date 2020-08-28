Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 9,806 Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alector by 460.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Alector by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alector during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $12.68 on Friday. Alector Inc has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

