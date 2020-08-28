Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $33.45 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. G.Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

