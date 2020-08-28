Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.1% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

NYSE SWI opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 39,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $781,735.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,523,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,641 shares of company stock worth $11,405,034. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

