Arizona State Retirement System Takes $252,000 Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in K12 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 92.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

